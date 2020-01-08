Pooja Hegde's Most Glamorous Looks On Social Media; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde was last seen in the movie Housefull 4. She has been posting pictures from her travel to her photoshoots and makes the netizens swoon over her fashion sense.

The pictures posted by the star have gathered a huge following. While netizens have commented on the pictures saying that the actor looks breath-taking. Many complimented her for her style statements.

Check out some of the style statements made by the Housefull 4 star.

Traditional

Pooja Hegde made heads turn as she posed in a golden coloured traditional attire. She added a golden tinge to her makeup and kept her accessories to a minimum. She left her hair open as she posed for the lens.

Indo-western

Pooja was a vision to behold in a black coloured sheer outfit. She complemented the attired with a frilled dupatta and a minimum makeup. She left her hair open for the perfect shot. Netizens claimed that she looked ‘awesome’ in the picture and showered the look with a lot of likes.

Retro

The actor basked in the retro vibe as she wore a checked crop top and a pair of bell-bottom pants. She contrasted the blue and white theme of the outfit by pairing it with a pair of orange coloured heels. She wore blue hoop earrings and left her hair open in soft waves.

Casual

She looked like a dream come true in a pink coloured floral outfit. The casual wear had a deep V neckline and the entire outfit was filled with embroidery. She left her hair open and kept her makeup to a minimum. She wore a light pink coloured eyeshadow and a similar coloured lipstick to give her look a natural touch.

Partywear

Pooja Hegde looked like an epitome of elegance in a dark blue coloured mini-dress. The dress was designed to look like a blazer and had a deep v neckline. The dark blue coloured outfit has a colourful printed design on it.

