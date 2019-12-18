Pooja Hegde: Here Are Some Of The Best Indian Looks Of The Mohenjo Daro Actor

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde rose to fame with her film, Mohenjo Daro. She was seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker film alongside co-star Hrithik Roshan. The actress is otherwise known for her roles in Telugu films. Pooja was also crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. She made her debut with the Tamil film, Mugamoodi. The actress was later seen in Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. Pooja Hegde is not only known for her performances but for her taste in fashion too. Listed below are some of her best Indian looks:

READ:Pooja Hegde Shares A BTS Video From The Sets Of Housefull 4 | See It Here

Pooja Hegde's Instagram: Best Indian Looks

The actress has taken over social media with this orange lehenga. Her outfit has been all over the internet. Pooja has made some noise with this quirky lehenga. The Indian outfit looks great with intricate handwork done all over. Pooja Hegde keeps it stunning with her chunky necklace and shades. She also gives it a distinctive touch with her dupatta and set of bangles.

Pooja Hegde looks golden in this yellow suit. The actress looks stunning in a long yellow suit. The outfit looks regal with it's intricate work. She keeps it simple with her braided hair and long earrings. She carries her net dupatta in style and dons a pair of strappy heels.

READ:Pooja Hegde Shares An Adorable Post On Instagram Which Makes Fans Go 'aww'

Actor Pooja Hegde keeps it chic and modern with her green suit. The quirky outfit consists of a long kurta with a keyhole neckline. Pooja dons a pair of green dhoti and net dupatta to complete her look. She keeps it simple with minimum makeup and earrings.

READ:Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde's Romantic Still From Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Screams Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.