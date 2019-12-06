Pooja Hegde Shares A BTS Video From The Sets Of Housefull 4 | See It Here

Pooja Hegde is a stunning beauty who is making waves in the Indian film industry. The actor has been a part of many blockbuster movies in Bollywood as well as in the South film industry. Recently the actor was seen in a multi-starrer blockbuster movie, Housefull 4. Pooja debuted alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mohanjo Daro (2016). After a three-year-long break from Bollywood, fans were relieved to see her back with Housefull 4.

Pooja Hegde nailed the double role of Mala and Pooja in the movie Housefull 4. The movie was based on an 'epic reincarnation' comedy. It also starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda.

Also Read | Housefull 4 box office: The Akshay Kumar starrer takes a huge dip entering its 6th week

Pooja Hegde shares a Housefull 4 BTS video

After giving an admirable performance in the comedy movie, Pooja treated her fans with a BTS video from the movie recently. The followers got to see her in action, giving a marvellous shot for a fight scene in the movie. Pooja Hegde looks impeccably confident and gorgeous in the video. One can see her swinging the sword like a warrior with no glitches. The stars celebrated the success of the movie massively as it grossed more than INR 140 CR at the box-office.

Also Read | Housefull 4 box office: The Akshay Kumar starrer enters 5th week with slow BO collections

Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for a romantic-action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with South superstar Allu Arjun. The action film is going to be released on January 12, 2020. Fans are also going to see Tabu in a major role in this south flick, which makes it a must-watch.

Also Read | 'Salman Khan is dangerous to clash with', says Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji

Also Read | Akshay Kumar sports the same t-shirt for 'Housefull' & 'Good Newwz', Netizens react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.