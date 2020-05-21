Pooja Hegde Shares A Special Relationship With Her Mother Latha Hegde

Pooja Hegde's movies have always charmed the masses. The actress with her multi-lingual skills has picked up movies from various film industries. Be it Bollywood or Tollywood, Pooja has got fans from all over.

Pooja Hegde's movies include Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro, Maharshi, Saakshyam, and many more. Along with being popular on the big screen, Pooja has also aced social media. Hegde's passion for acting and movies is known to all but she is also deeply grateful towards her family. Listed below is all that we know about Pooja Hegde's relationship with her mother, Latha Hegde.

Everything that we know about Pooja Hegde's relationship with her mother, Latha Hegde

Pooja Hegde has always spoken about her parents and her family being the pillar of her life. The actress has also spoken extensively on her mother being the reason she is who she is today. Pooja has shared her memories with her mother and how she's the secret to her beauty.

The model and actress also spoke of her love for pizzas and her mother making pizzas for her. Some time ago at an event, Pooja also brought along her mother and grandmother. The actress was quite excited as both her grandmother and mother spoke more about her. Pooja has also taken to social media multiple times to share her special moments with her fans.

Pooja Hegde's mother Latha Hegde has also taken to her social media multiple times to speak about her daughter and share her love for her on social media. Pooja along with her mother has also spoken about her love for her father, brother, and grandparents and how she is the only daughter in the family and is pampered with immense love. Pooja's mother, at an event, spoke about how some families favour boys over girls. She revealed that she does not follow the same pattern and loves both her children equally.

Pooja Hegde, on the work front, is super excited to work with Salman Khan on their upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress spoke of her love and excitement towards working with Salman Khan. Pooja shared on her boredom due to the lockdown and eager to be on the sets as soon as possible. The actress, amidst the lockdown, has also been busy and active on social media. Pooja has shared her workout routine and all about what she is busy doing amidst the intense lockdown.

