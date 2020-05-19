When Pooja Hegde Shared A 'try Till You Succeed' Handstand Challenge Post On Instagram

Pooja Hegde's Instagram has always given fans new trends and ideas to stay updated with fitness, fashion, and more. Pooja Hegde's movies include Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4, Maharshi, Saakshyam, Mugamoodi, Mukunda, and many more. This Throwback Tuesday, let's take a look at when Pooja Hegde made a popular post on her nailing the handstand.

Pooja Hegde on 'try till you succeed' post

Pooja Hegde's Instagram has always inspired and impressed the masses. The actress has not only inspired her fans with her looks, but with her fitness routines as well. Hegde has not only worked out and gained the perfect lean physique, but has also urged fans to do the same.

Her Instagram account is filled with many challenges and TikTok videos pushing fans to get a fit physique. One of Hegde's videos showcases her popular handstand post. After struggling to nail the pose for some time, Hegde finally nailed the pose well. The video as inspiring as it was also had a motivational caption added to it.

Pooja captioned the post telling fans how she still has got a lot of fight left in herself. She also added multiple hashtags to the post. Pooja Hegde's post was not only loved by fans, but many also like her took up the challenge and posted videos and pictures of the same. Some fans even took to her post and left their likes and comments freely expressing their thoughts to her.

Pooja Hegde turned out to be super active on social media in these tough times. Pooja Hegde sported a new hair look and cut her mane short. She also posted videos and pictures of her reading, cooking, and spending her time doing self-care routines amidst the lockdown.

Hegde, after starring in Housefull 4, is all geared up to star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali along with superstar Salman Khan. The actress expressed her views on the lockdown and told fans and viewers of how bored she is and can't wait to get back on the sets and shoot for her upcoming projects. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is to be directed by Farhad Samji, who also directed the flick, Housefull 4. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is going to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The most-awaited Salman Khan starrer is set to release in 2021.

