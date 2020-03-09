The Debate
The Debate
Pooja Hegde Sure Has A Great Eye For The Perfect Indian Attires, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Pooja Hegde's style statement has taken the internet by a storm. Check out some of her best, most glamorous ethnic looks from her social media account.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is an aspiring Bollywood star. She entered the industry with  Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro (2016), opposite Hrithik Roshan. She was last seen in the movie Housefull 4 (2019). Pooja has successfully made her place in the hearts of the fans and people show their love towards her through social media. While netizens have always commented on the pictures saying that the actor looks breath-taking, many also complimented her for her style statements. Here are the best ethnic outfit looks of Pooja Hegde.

Pooja Hegde’s best ethnic looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Pooja Hegde donned a metallic coloured saree. Her blouse has stripes and the star has kept the saree as simple as possible. She has worn minimal accessories and given more of an Indian touch by wearing a ghajra around her perfectly made bun. She has applied nude and beautiful makeup.

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Pooja Hegde is seen posing in a golden coloured traditional attire. She added a golden tinge to her makeup and kept her accessories to a minimum. She left her hair open for the lens.

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Pooja Hegde wore a black coloured sheer outfit. She complimented the attired with a frilled dupatta and a minimum makeup. She left her hair open for the perfect shot. Netizens claimed that she looked ‘awesome’ in the picture and showered the look with a lot of likes.

