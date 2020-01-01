Pooja Hegde's Love For Blue Hues Is Evident In These Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde rose to fame with her film, Mohenjo Daro. She was seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker film alongside co-star Hrithik Roshan. The actress is otherwise known for her roles in Telugu films. Pooja was also crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition.

She made her debut with the Tamil film, Mugamoodi. The actress was later seen in Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. Pooja Hegde is not only known for her performances but for her taste in fashion too. Listed below are some of her best blue outfit looks to take fashion cues from:

Blue checks co-ord set:

Co-ord sets are the best outfit option whether you want to go for a casual outing or for a party. Here, Pooja is seen sporting a pretty blue checkered co-ord set. The outfit had flare pants and a crop top with wrap details. The top had flowy bell-type sleeves and a deep plunging neckline. The actor went for yellow strappy heels and studded hoops. She completed off her look with minimal makeup and wavy hairdo.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Stunning Bridal Outfits That You Will Want To Steal, See Pictures OTHERS

Denim Jumpsuit:

Pooja went for a dark blue denim jumpsuit. She also opted for a neon yellow bralette that added a pop of colour to the whole look. The ensemble also had collar detail which was in the same colour as the bralette. Pooja opted for a messy open hairdo with the dewy makeup look. She completed off her look with a layered neckpiece and some rings with white sports shoes that complimented her look perfectly.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde: Here Are Some Of The Best Indian Looks Of The Mohenjo Daro Actor

Patel blue lehenga:

Pooja Hegde sported a pretty pastel blue lehenga paired with heavily embellished choli. The actor sported a gorgeous intricate handwork lehenga with a pastel blue dupatta with golden embellishments. She opted for a statement pearl choker with delicate bangles to complete her look. She went for mid-parted cascading curls hairdo with the fresh face makeup look.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Shares An Adorable Post On Instagram Which Makes Fans Go 'aww'

Also Read | Pooja Hegde | The Actor's Ethnic Outfits To Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.