Pooja Hegde Compromises Her Vienna Vacation For 'Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo' Shooting

Pooja Hegde has become one of the celebrated actors of Bollywood. The actor has not only left an impact on Bollywood but also down South with her performances. The actor has recently proven that she completely dedicated to her work and is ready to make as many sacrifices as she can to be successful.

Pooja Hegde's dedication to her films

Pooja Hegde has been appreciated by the audience when it comes to her choices of movies from the South. The actor has some big projects in her kitty. One of them is Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo. Pooja Hegde had to compromise her vacation for Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo. According to an article in a leading daily, Pooja flew back to the country from London on the day of Christmas. The actor had to shoot for the movie Butta Bomma Butta. Hegde was in Vienna at that time and flew back to Hyderabad for the shooting of the movie.

The film's teaser and songs have been appreciated on a large scale by the audience. The promotions of the movie have also begun. Hegde, being a committed actor that she is, will be diving straight into the promotions of the movie. This quality of hers will certainly win the hearts of the fans.

The movie Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo will be releasing on January 12, 2020. The movie also stars Allu Arjun, Tabu, Samuthirakani, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Jayaram. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Alavaikunthapurramuloo releasing on this JAN 12th 2020 . A warm family entertainer with beautiful musicals . Waiting to touch your hearts soon ... #alavaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/4CuztZHBbx — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 4, 2020

