Pooja Hegde's Fictional Beliefs As A Kid | Check Full Story Inside

Pooja Hegde has been making the most of her quarantine time at home and is making headlines for spending time in a very productive manner. Like everyone else, Pooja has been staying home due to the current lockdown. The actor is ruling the internet, be it for her sartorial choices, her throwback pictures or her way of spending the lockdown phase. Many celebrities are connecting with their fans on social media platforms during the lockdown. Pooja Hegde, meanwhile, held an interactive session, #AskPooja with the audience on her Twitter handle. Read to know the fictional things she believed in as a child:

Pooja Hegde's beliefs as a kid

Pooja Hedge has been in touch with her fans during the quarantine phase. In the #AskPooja session conducted on Twitter, she was asked to reveal one of the most ridiculous things that someone may have tricked her into doing or believing. Fans were excited about her response to the question.

The answer that Pooja gave stunned fans. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor revealed that she believed in Santa Claus when she was young and even wrote Santa letters. She even hinted, in a very humorous way, that she may show the letter to her fans.

Check out the Tweet below:

Believed in Santa Claus when I was a kid, wrote a lot of letters to him too! Hahahahaha maybe I’ll share one someday 🙂 #AskPooja https://t.co/NtVb6y86jd — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

Pooja Hegde kickstarted her acting journey in the Hindi film industry with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro featuring opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor grabbed huge attention for her role in the movie. Hegde was last seen in Housefull 4. She shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever. The actor will next make an appearance in Most Eligible Bachelor, alongside Akhil Akkineni and Murali Sharma. It is one of the most highly anticipated Telugu movies of recent times.

