Pooja Hegde Says She Misses Being On Set But Right Now It’s Time To Stay Home & Be Safe

Pooja Hegde took her Twitter handle and had a AMA session with her fans, She said, she misses being on set but insists that 'it's time to stay home and be safe'

Pooja Hegde is garnering attention from her fans with her aesthetic posts on Instagram and AMA sessions on Twitter. The 29-year-old actor is on top of her fashion game and over and over again manages to inspire her fans. She has worked in both, Bollywood and South Indian film industries. Some of her hit movies include Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Owing to the lockdown, these days, many actors are spending their quarantine time cooking unique dishes at home, learning a new musical instrument, and also concentrating on their health by turning their homes into mini-gyms. Even Pooja Hegde seems to indulge in similar activities to spend her quarantine days at home.

According to her social media updates, she cooked her favourite Gajar Ka Halwa, exercised at home and also enjoyed some time playing the guitar amidst this lockdown. Pooja Hegde also recently took to an interesting AMA session on Twitter to interact with her fans during this lockdown. During this interaction, the actor revealed that she misses her time on set. Have a look-

When Pooja Hegde was asked by a fan that,

@hegdepooja do u miss ur shootings and photoshoots?? #AskPooja

 

Pooja replied-

Some other interesting things that happened at the AMA session at Twitter was a special photo edit of Pooja Hegde with different chocolates, but she replied saying,

When she was asked by a fan to give her opinion on Hrithik Roshan, 

@hegdepooja Your opinion about Hrithik Roshan #AskPooja

Pooja gave a very cute reply and said-

