Pooja Hegde, Shweta Tiwari & Other Celebs Who Have Become Hairstylists During Lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes. But it has also got celebrities working up their skills and acquiring new talents. While some have ventured into cooking, many have turned out to be hairstylists. Celebs like Pooja Hegde, Shweta Tiwari, Rajkumar Rao, and many more have shared their hair goals on social media. Listed below are details on Pooja Hegde & other celebs who became hairstylists during the lockdown.

READ:Pooja Hegde Gets Haircut At Home Amid Quarantine, Says 'getting Rid Of All Old & Drab'

Pooja Hegde & other celebs who became hairstylists during the lockdown

READ:Nushrat Bharucha And Pooja Hegde Ooze Glamour In Golden Lehenga; Who Wore It Better?

READ:Shweta Tiwari's 'hit Me Challenge' Gets Slammed; Fans Claim It Promotes Domestic Violence

Celebs like Pooja Hegde, Shweta Tiwari, and Rajkummar Rao have either gotten or given haircuts to their near and dear ones. While Pooja Hegde sported a new hair look and cut her mains short, Tiwari, on the other hand, gave her son, Reyansh Kohli a new look. Rajkummar Rao, meanwhile, was also spotted giving his girlfriend Patralekha a new look.

READ:Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her Daughter Spent ₹1.8 Lakhs On Makeup On Her 16th Birthday

READ:Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Talks About The Respect She Has For Her Strong Mother

Celebs have not only turned out to be stylists but are also seen reading books, cooking, appearing in TikTok videos, engaging in video calls with their pals and learning new instruments to kill their time. Their Instagram handles are not only entertaining but quite inspiring too. Fans have left several likes and comments on their posts asking for more such interesting content.

READ:Throwback Thursday: When Bhumi Pednekar & Rajkummar Rao Came Together On TV

READ:Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Rajkummar Rao: Who Added The Superhero Cape Punch Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.