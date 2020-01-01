Pooja Hegde Stuns In This Shoot For A Magazine's Cover

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde’s Instagram is dazzling with her gorgeous bridal looks. She is giving bridal goals in those stunning attires. The Housefull 4 actor has recently done a shoot for a magazine. Therefore, we have compiled some of her pictures to provide you with wardrobe goals this wedding season.

1. The one with a pink-hued ensemble featuring shades of orange and yellow

The Mohenjo Daro actor has donned this vibrant ensemble in this bridal shoot. Featuring a plunging neckline, her halterneck blouse is paired with a zig-zag pattern skirt. For a complete look, she has accessorised statement earrings and a ring with the attire.

2. The one with the little golden riding hood

The actor has slain her look with minimal makeup. Pooja has covered her hair with dupatta. Her hand is featuring a chunky bracelet.

3. The off-white ensemble featuring a heavy design on blouse

Featuring a plunging neckline, her blouse is flaunting heavy shimmery work. She has donned a golden monotone ensemble in this look. The actor has kept her hair open for a rounded off look.

4. An off-shoulder dress featuring detailed zari embroidery work

Pooja Hegde is rocking her look in this unusual-coloured attire. This wedding attire is boasting of its detailed zari work. She has paired this off-shoulder dress with bangles and kept her hair loose.

5. The one with a dreamy pink gown flaunting layers of flares

Pooja has tied her hair into a puff. She is looking princess in strappy flared gown. For a rounded off look, she has sported ring and chunky earrings.

