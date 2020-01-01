The Debate
Pooja Hegde Stuns In This Shoot For A Magazine's Cover

Bollywood News

Pooja Hegde swept the fans off their feet with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Read on to know more about the pictures.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Hegde

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde’s Instagram is dazzling with her gorgeous bridal looks. She is giving bridal goals in those stunning attires. The Housefull 4 actor has recently done a shoot for a magazine. Therefore, we have compiled some of her pictures to provide you with wardrobe goals this wedding season. 

1. The one with a pink-hued ensemble featuring shades of orange and yellow

The Mohenjo Daro actor has donned this vibrant ensemble in this bridal shoot. Featuring a plunging neckline, her halterneck blouse is paired with a zig-zag pattern skirt. For a complete look, she has accessorised statement earrings and a ring with the attire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Also read: Pooja Hegde's Austria Vacation Pics Will Make You Pack Your Travel Bags And Take Off

2. The one with the little golden riding hood

The actor has slain her look with minimal makeup. Pooja has covered her hair with dupatta. Her hand is featuring a chunky bracelet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

3. The off-white ensemble featuring a heavy design on blouse

Featuring a plunging neckline, her blouse is flaunting heavy shimmery work. She has donned a golden monotone ensemble in this look. The actor has kept her hair open for a rounded off look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Also read: Pooja Hegde's Special 'don't Tell Anyone' Sneak Peek For Fans From The Song 'Butta Bomma'

4. An off-shoulder dress featuring detailed zari embroidery work 

Pooja Hegde is rocking her look in this unusual-coloured attire. This wedding attire is boasting of its detailed zari work. She has paired this off-shoulder dress with bangles and kept her hair loose. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

5. The one with a dreamy pink gown flaunting layers of flares 

Pooja has tied her hair into a puff. She is looking princess in strappy flared gown. For a rounded off look, she has sported ring and chunky earrings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Also read: Pooja Hegde's Stunning Bridal Outfits That You Will Want To Steal, See Pictures

Also read: Pooja Hegde: Here Are Some Of The Best Indian Looks Of The Mohenjo Daro Actor

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
