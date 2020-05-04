Pooja Hegde's Quarantine Life Is Something That Cannot Be Missed

Pooja Hegde is gathering some attention from her fans with her beautiful posts and activities during the lockdown. She took to her Instagram and Twitter for AMA sessions with fans to be able to interact with them more closely. The Housefull 4 actor is on top of her fashion game and time and again inspires her fans with quirky posts and tweets of herself playing the guitar, cooking, or doing exercise at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Pooja Hegde has worked in both the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. Hegde has also appeared in a few Bollywood films including Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro. Now, let’s have a look at Pooja Hegde’s quarantine dairies and what she has done throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also read | Pooja Hegde's Throwback Vacation Pictures That Grabbed Massive Attention

Have a look at this recap of Pooja Hegde’s quarantine life-

Pooja Hegde faulting her posing skills in the best way, she is wearing a pink spaghetti top and black torn shorts while quarantining at home. Her caption says:

A 1..a 2....a 123 gooo... 📸#strikeapose #quarantinemademedoit

Pooja Hegde learning new hobbies like playing guitar and having fun. She captioned the post with:

My light in these Dark times..... 🎵🎸 #quarantinelife #musicislife

Pooja Hegde is bingeing on pizza made by her and enjoying her quarantine life. This picture shows that Pooja loves to eat and her love for food is evident. Pooja looks really cute in her comfy pajamas while happily spending her lockdown period at home.

Pizzas in my Pj’s 🍕 As a kid my mom used to make my brother and I these simple pizzas and that used to be a very special occasion in the Hegde household... glad I could make it for my mom today...here’s a picture of me hogging my own creation☺️❤️ #ChefPoojaHegde #pizzaislife #pajamaparty #quarantinelife

Pooja Hegde exercising at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Se is practicing some yoga, aiming to increase her flexibility and strengthen her muscles by doing yoga classes at home. She says:

Making most of the situation we’re in by practising yoga 🧘🏻‍♀️ Best way to increase your flexibility, strengthen your muscles and connect with yourself. Thank you for the LIVE classes @jogmihir 🤗❤️ #fullmoon #yoga

Also read | Pooja Hegde's Pics With Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu And Jr. NTR Are Visual Treat For Fans

Pooja Hegde lit candles during the quarantine to appreciate the unseen heroes amid the coronavirus outbreak. Her caption says:

Light. Prayer. Good intentions...”Remember, Happiness can be found,even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light” ❤️ #9baje9minute #powerofpositivity

While most of the actors are indulging themselves in cooking at home and enjoying the quarantine life, Pooja Hegde also tired cooking something tasty at home, which was Gajar Ka Halwa. She captioned this beautiful picture of herself cooking the halwa saying:

Made my halwa and ate it too... ☺️ Gajar ka halwa by Masterchef Pooja Hegde 😃 🥕 #quarantinelife #kissthecook💋

Pooja Hegde recently posted this picture of her Paris trip to convey that she is majorly missing the trip. While she captioned the post saying:

Going through major wanderlust right now...so gonna live vicariously through this photo for now... #memories #paris #gypsielifenomore #cantwait @sheldon.santos

Also read | Pooja Hegde's Recent Instagram Posts Show Her Immense Love For Food; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.