Pooja Hegde's Throwback Vacation Pictures That Grabbed Massive Attention

Model-turned-actor Pooja Hegde is well-known across the country for her acting prowess and splendid fashion choices. The diva aptly knows how to stay connected with her fans using social media platforms. The star continuously keeps posting about her whereabouts for her fan army. Be it her vacation pictures or film photoshoots; Pooja shares each and every update with fans. Amid coronavirus lockdown, here is a list of a few vacation pictures of Pooja Hegde that will help you kill the boredom.

Paris

In this picture, Pooja Hegde can be seen donning a baby pink long jacket paired with denim jeans and a hat. The diva can be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The diva shared this throwback picture saying how she is going through major wanderlust amid lockdown.

ALSO READ| When Pooja Hegde Expressed Her Gratitude To Frontline Workers During COVID-19 Lockdown

Salzburg

Here, Pooja Hedge can be seen all packed to enjoy a train journey in Salzburg, Austria. The diva can be seen wearing a striped sweatshirt paired with black trousers and boots. The diva referred to herself as a 'gipsy soul' while sharing the picture.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde's Journey In Hindi Film Industry So Far | Check Movies

Vienne

Pooja Hegde can be seen enjoying her vacation in Vienne, France. The diva is posing in front of a huge monument. Dressed in a white sweatshirt, the diva paired her ensemble with denim jeans and white thigh-high boots. The star accessorised her look with a sling bag wrapped around her waist.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde's Pics With Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu And Jr. NTR Are Visual Treat For Fans

Basilica du Sacre - Coeur de Montmarte

Here, Pooja Hegde can be seen posing on the steps that lead to a church. The diva opted for a white skin-tight collared dress for this outing. Leaving her sleek hair open, the diva rounded off her look by opting for grey thigh-high boots.

ALSO READ| Did You Know Pooja Hegde Participated In Miss Universe India 2009 Contest? Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.