Pooja Hegde's Pics With Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu And Jr. NTR Are Visual Treat For Fans

Before making her acting debut, South diva Pooja Hegde pursued her career in modelling. The star was crowned as the second runner-up in the I Am She – Miss Universe India beauty pageant 2010. The diva joined the film industry by collaborating with Mysskin and playing the lead role in his superhero movie Mugamoodi in the year 2012. Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro.

The diva is well-known across the country for her acting prowess and splendid fashion choices. Pooja Hegde aptly knows how to stay connected with her fans using her social media platforms. The star continuously keeps posting about her whereabouts for her fan army.

Model-turned-actor, Pooja, predominantly works for the south film industry and has made many friends over the years. Here is a compilation of few pictures that she has shared on her social media platforms with her fellow actors who she has worked with in the south.

Allu Arjun

In this picture, Pooja Hegde can be seen with her Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star Allu Arjun. The picture also features her other co-actors of the movie Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj. The photographed was clicked at one of the promotional events of the movie.

Mahesh Babu

Here, Pooja Hegde can be seen posing with superstar Mahesh Babu and the entire cast of Maharshi. The diva has donned an orange body-hugging dress while Mahesh Babu has worn a plain white shirt with denim jeans. Have a look at the picture here:

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

This photograph is a still from Pooja Hegde starrer Saakshyam. The diva can be seen posing with Bellamkonda Sreenivas who played the lead role opposite her in the movie. Check out the picture here:

Jr. NTR

Pooja Hegde can be seen posing with Jr. NTR in this picture. Pooja Hegde has donned a floral dress that is paired with an oversized olive green jacket. The diva has accessorised her look with white shoes and brown purse. While Jr. NTR can be seen looking at her donning a plain T-shirt paired with black jacket and denim jeans.

