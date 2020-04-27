Pooja Hegde's Popular Instagram Pictures That Grabbed Massive Attention

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular faces in the South film industry as well as Bollywood. The actress shot to stardom with her outstanding performance in Mohenjo Daro. She is currently working for her upcoming flick opposite South superstar Prabhas, which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20.

She is one of the most sought after actors in the south film industry and some of her best movies include Mugamodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Pooja Hegde is also quite active on social media and has a massive fan following on her Instagram page. With that said, here are some of her most-liked pictures on Instagram:

Pooja Hegde's most-liked Instagram posts

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to post a picture in some bold moves on Instagram. The post has a massive number of likes received, amounting to over 714, 226. She posted the picture in the month of January this year.

The actor posted this adorable picture on Instagram last year in the month of October. The picture received over 709, 660 likes. Her pose in the picture grabbed the attention of fans.

Pooja Hegde knows how to rock some perfect pictures in bold moves. Her post on Instagram in this chic outfit received over 667, 5587 likes. Check out:

Pooja Hegde posted this picture last year in the month of June. The actor posted a picture of her sitting in a pool that grabbed massive attention. The picture received over 735, 633 likes on Instagram.

