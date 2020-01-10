Pooja Makhija, The Star Nutritionist & Her Excellent Work In Keeping THESE Stars Healthy

Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist who is responsible to keep several Bollywood stars healthy and fit. She has written a book named 'eat.delete' which has helped numerous people.

The mother to two daughters has advised over 15,000 clients including professionals, sports personalities, housewives, Bollywood stars, CEOs, models and more.

Pooja has helped many stars to transform like a chameleon according to their role requirements and here some of her esteemed clientele from the Bollywood industry.

Pooja Makhija Instagram posts with her clients

Shahid Kapoor and family

Pooja has worked with the entire Kapoor family, from Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to Mira Rajput Kapoor. She even helped Mira during her pregnancy. Makhija, in an interview called Shahid as one of the most naturally healthy actors. A part of the Kapoor family's mesmerising persona can be credited to Makhija's hard work for sure.

Deepika Padukone

The famous nutritionist has been working with Deepika Padukone from more than seven years. The pleasing and appealing beauty of Padukone reflects the excellency of Makhija's work. She has helped Deepika maintain her lean figure and glowing skin with the perfect blend of nutrition for her.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is denoted as a chameleon by his fans as he is known for changing personalities and appearances in his roles. This requires an excellent idea of dos and don'ts. The nutritionist Pooja has worked diligently with the Gully Boy to help him blend into his characters.

