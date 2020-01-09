Ranveer Singh's Most Daring And Quirkiest Airport Look Is Here; See Pics

Ranveer Singh is known to have one of the quirkiest styles in Bollywood. Recently, the Ramleela actor was spotted on the airport in another quirky outfit. Read on to know more details about this story.

Is this Ranveer’s quirkiest outfit yet?

Ranveer Singh is currently one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. For the past few years, the Ramleela actor has been delivering back-to-back box-office hits. Apart from his hit filmography, Ranveer Singh’s upcoming projects definitely seem promising.

But apart from delivering hit films, there is something else that has now become a part of his identity. We are talking about his quirky sense of style. The Befikre actor has never shied away from experimenting with his clothes. Recently Ranveer Singh was spotted in another quirky outfit.

Also read | Ranveer Singh Jets Off To Gujarat To Complete Shooting Of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer was sporting this outfit at the Mumbai airport. He chose to don a bomber jacket that had an enlarged face printed on it and paired it with a simple grey T-shirt and a pair of grey jeans and black shoes. The actor completed his look with a pair of funky glasses and a baseball cap. After he stepped out with this look, his fans started commenting on his picture and wondering whether this is most daring airport look till date.

Take a look at his funky and quirky airport look here.

Also read | Why Ranveer Singh, Ekta Kapoor, And Rajinikanth Would Get Along Well With Each Other!

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming films

Ranveer Singh, as mentioned earlier, is working on some promising projects this year. He is essaying the role ex-Indian skipper Kapil Devin Kabir Khan’s ambitious project ’83. This project will also reunite him and his wife Deepika Padukone on screen.

Deepika Padukone is set to play Kapil Dev’s wife’s role in this film. Apart from this film, he is also set to reunite with Yash Raj Films. He will be playing the role of Jayesh Bhai in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and has already gone on floors.

Also read | Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Takht' To Be Filmed In Europe? Details Inside

Also read | Ranveer Singh Planned Birthday Surprise For Deepika Padukone But Here's What Went Wrong!

Image courtesy: Manav Manglani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.