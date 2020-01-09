Ranveer Singh Jets Off To Gujarat To Complete Shooting Of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar with debutant director Divyang Thakkar. Ranveer is now travelling to Gujarat to shoot for the second schedule of the film along with actor Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films. The film is said to be a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat.

As per reports, the second schedule is said to have an extensive shooting in the heartland of Gujarat. All details about the film are being kept under wraps because it is reportedly said that crucial portions of the film are going to be shot in the state.

Ranveer Singh has a huge fan following in Gujarat as he has mesmerised them with his performances and it also said that there might be massive crowds who will fill up shooting locations.

The team will, however, keep a low profile while shooting in the state. According to reports, Ranveer and Shalini are both heading to Gujarat on Thursday.

Also read | Shalini Pandey Shares Excitement For Working With Ranveer Singh In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

The actor seems to have visibly transformed himself for the film. Shedding many kilos and the first look of the film was an instant hit as fans loved his first look. He looked unrecognisable as a Gujarati man who seemed to be protecting the women standing behind him. Fans also went on calling him a typical Gujrati boy, seems like Gujarati fans were impressed by the first look of the film.

Also read | Ranveer Singh's Teenage Photo Send Fans Into A Frenzy; Compared Him With Jayeshbhai

Also read | Jayeshbhai Jordaar: All You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh's Next

While speaking about his look in the film, Ranveer had said that Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero - an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he's hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is a sensitive and compassionate person. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines.

The actor further said that Jayeshbhai’s character has transformed him into a kind of character that he has never inhabited before. He seems to be very happy with the character and the film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar as he calls it a miraculous script.

Also read | First Look: Ranveer Singh As A Gujarati Boy From His Film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.