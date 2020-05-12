Netizens Have Doubts As Poonam Pandey Claims She Wasn't Arrested For Violating Lockdown

Actor Poonam Pandey was booked by Mumbai Police on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She had an FIR filed against her and was subsequently arrested for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms. Poonam Pandey and a man named Sam Bombay have been booked by the Marine Drive police. However, just a few hours after the news broke, she took to her Instagram account and stated that the reports are not true.

Poonam Pandey was trending on Twitter on Monday, May 11, 2020, after the news of her arrest. Subsequent to this a lot of memes about the incident were shared on Twitter.

The news was confirmed as a senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI, ‘A case has been registered against Ms Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act.’ The official stated that she was in a high-end car and was found at Marine Drive without any reason. Poonam Pandey claims that she was home watching movies at night. She also stated that she started getting calls about her arrest and hence she is making the video to clear the air.

