Poonam Pandey's Lavish House & Fancy Car Add Up To Her Massive Net Worth; Read Details

Poonam Pandey is known as one of the most stunning models in the Indian fashion industry. Pandey started her career in the 2013 movie Nasha in Bollywood and has also appeared in many Telugu and Kannada movies. She has also been a part of many fashion pageants and has had a successful career as a model.

Poonam Pandey's net worth

Poonam Pandey's income source is modelling. She appeared in five movies throughout her career. According to a net worth source, her net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be $7 million. In rupees, Poonam Pandey's net worth is ₹ 52 Crores. She owns a BMW 5 Series luxury sedan, which is starts at ₹ 55.4 lakhs in India.

Poonam Pandey's age, career and controversies

Poonam Pandey is 29 years old. She started her career as a model when she was just 19 years old. She was born on March 11, 1991, in Delhi India.

Poonam Pandey's film career includes five movies. The actor first appeared in the movie Nasha in 2013. It was directed by Amit Saxena and was a coming-of-age movie also starring Shivam Patil. She then appeared in a song Shyane Ishta Cricketettu for a Kannada movie Love is Poison. Her next movie was Malini & Co. in Telugu in the year 2015. She again made a special appearance in the Hindi movie Aa Gaya Hero in the year 2017. Her last movie was in 2018 named The Journey of Karma. The Journey of Karma was directed by Jagbir Dahiya and was written by Rupesh Paul. It starred Shakti Kapoor, Shravani and Shivendra Dahiya.

Known for her explicit content on her Instagram account other social media, she is known to have a lot of controversies under her name. She rose to media spotlight when she created controversy about stripping after Indian cricket team won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, after public disapproval and the Board of Control for Cricket in India denied her permission, she was not allowed to do so. In 2012, she did pose nude after Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 5. She also went forward to make a mobile application about herself but it was banned by Google.

In recent news

Poonam Pandey was recently in the news after reports claimed that she along with her friend Sam Ahamad Bombay were booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police in the city. She was in a flashy new luxury car which was seized on May 10. However, Poonam took to Instagram to declare that she was never arrested. Poonam captioned the video: "Guys I heard I got arrested, while I was having a movie marathon last night".

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

