Poonam Pandey Gets Married To Her Long-term Boyfriend Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey finally got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay. They recently got engaged in July and announced the news on their Instagram. On September 10, 2020, Poonam shared a picture alongside her boyfriend and subtly mentioned that they're looking forward to seven lives today. Take a look at the picture.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay's wedding

Poonam Pandey took to Instagram to share a picture with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay on their wedding. She announced in July that the two of them have got engaged and now they are married. The couple announced the news by sharing the wedding pictures on both their official pages. Poonam Pandey shared two pictures with her beau Sam Bombay.

In the first one shared on September 10, the couple posed for the camera in their traditional attire. Poonam Pandey is dressed in a heavy dark blue lehenga and Sam Bombay is wearing a co-ordinated Sherwani. Sam Bombay's hands seem to have some henna from the Mehendi ceremony that took place before the wedding ceremony. The caption says, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you". Sam Bombay replied to the picture with, "Absolutely Mrs Bombay". Here's the first post from Poonam Pandey's Instagram.

In the second picture that Poonam Pandey shared on September 11, the couple is enjoying a candid moment on their wedding. Poonam Pandey is seen smiling under her veil while Sam Bombay whispers something in her ears. This picture from Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay's wedding looks absolutely adorable. Followers have congratulated the couple on the post. Take a look at the picture:

Sam Bombay took to his Instagram to share a picture from their Mehendi ceremony. The model-turned-actress is flaunting her Henna. She is dressed in a pista green outfit while Sam Bombay decided to wear a black outfit. He captioned the post with, "Mr & Mrs Bombay".

Poonam Pandey on the professional front

Poonam Pandey started her career as a model and has worked in Bollywood as well as Telugu cinema. She started her Bollywood career with Tera Nasha in 2003 starring Shivam Patil alongside Poonam. She also appeared in a song from a Kanada movie titled Love Is Poison. The song's name is Shyane Ishta Cricketettu. In 2015, Poonam Pandey starred in a Telugu film titled Malini & Co. Poonam Pandey has a huge fan following on social media. Pandey has about 3.2 million followers on the Instagram page.

