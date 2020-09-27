Poonam Pandey Patches Up With Husband Sam Bombay After Assault Allegations

Poonam Pandey who was in news for pressing charges of domestic violence against her husband Sam Bombay is back with him. Going by the latest Instagram post by Sam, the couple seems to have patched up. Recently, while talking to SpotboyE, Poonam revealed that 'Sam deleted all the pictures of them from social media' and she didn't because she had hope of things getting better.

Well, looks like the two are indeed back because the post proves it. Take a look below —

Pandey in the interview claimed that Sam Bombay 'beat her up badly that it felt like half murder' and the hotel staff was a witness to everything. She also clarified that she was willing to take the complaint back because Sam apologized and promised to treat her well.

Sam Bombay was arrested for allegedly molesting, assaulting and threatening his actor wife Poonam Pandey. On Tuesday evening he was granted bail by judicial magistrate on paying a surety amount of ₹20,000, said an official. The incident took place in Canacona village in south Goa, where the couple were residing for a shoot. The film producer has been asked to report to Canacona police station in 4 days and has been asked to not interfere with witnesses.

Poonam Pandey's marriage with Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay on September 10, 2020. They got engaged back in July and announced that they would get married soon. The actor revealed the news of her marriage with Sam on her social media handles. She and Sam shared pictures from their wedding on their respective Instagram handles.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay controversy: Here's all you need to know

In the pictures, Poonam Pandey wore a heavy dark blue lehenga, while Sam Bombay donned a Sherwani of the same colour. A Mehendi ceremony also took place before their wedding. Poonam shared a photo with her beau and captioned it, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you". Sam replied to the post, "Absolutely Mrs Bombay". Sam Bombay has currently deleted several posts from his Instagram handle, including his wedding photos with Poonam Pandey.

Poonam Panday wears sindoor and chooda; spotted with husband Sam Bombay at Mumbai airport

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.