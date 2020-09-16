Poonam Panday Wears Sindoor And Chooda; Spotted With Husband Sam Bombay At Mumbai Airport

Poonam Panday was spotted at the airport along with husband Sam Bombay after the couple recently tied the knot. The model could be seen sporting her Sindoor and Chooda as a newlywed. The couple was all smiles for the paparazzi at the occasion.

Poonam Panday and Sam Bombay spotted at the airport

Talking about the same, in a video shared by a celebrity paparazzi, Poonam can be seen sporting a full-sleeved pink crop top along with white pants. She opted for a red and blue sling bag with the same. Poonam made way for a pretty sight along with her straight long hairdo. However, the model's Chooda in her hands, Sindoor and the Mangalsutra in her neck were unmissable in the look. Her husband Sam opted for a black t-shirt which he paired with black blazers and blue jeans.

The couple could be seen taking all the necessary precautions given the pandemic situation as they were spotted wearing masks. The video had Poonam and Sam posing for the paparazzi and later Poonam also goes on to kiss her husband's hands lovingly which was an endearing sight to witness. Take a look at the pictures of the beautiful couple as they got spotted at the airport.

Poonam Panday and Sam Bombay's wedding picture

On September 10, 2020, Poonam took to Instagram to share a picture with her longtime boyfriend Sam at their wedding. She announced in July that the two of them have got engaged and now they are finally married. The couple had announced the news by sharing the wedding pictures on both their official pages. Poonam had shared two pictures with her beau Sam Bombay.

In the first one shared on September 10, the couple posed for the camera in their respective traditional attires. Poonam is dressed in a heavy dark blue lehenga and Sam is wearing a co-ordinated Sherwani. Sam Bombay's hands seem to have some henna from the Mehendi ceremony that had taken place before the wedding ceremony.

The caption said, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you". Sam Bombay had also replied to the picture with, "Absolutely Mrs. Bombay". Here's the first post from Poonam's Instagram.

