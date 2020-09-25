Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay Controversy: Here's All You Need To Know

Actor Poonam Pandey has been making headlines for quite a few months now. Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was recently arrested in Goa while they were on their honeymoon. She had claimed that he assaulted and molested her while they were in Goa. Here is everything that has happened so far in Poonam Pandey's life in one month. Read on:

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay's wedding

It was quite recently that Poonam Pandey, on September 10, shared pictures from her wedding with Sam Bombay. She had captioned the picture as, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay too announced their wedding on their social media. However, he took the posts down after Poonam Pandey accused him of molesting her. A week after the wedding, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were spotted at the airport as Pandey was seen sporting 'sindoor' and 'chooda' as a newlywed. The couple seemed happy while they were taking off from Bombay to Goa.

Poonam Pandey gets her husband arrested

It was later this month that Poonam Pandey shocked the audience with the step she took. The couple had flown to Goa after their wedding for a shoot and their honeymoon. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot and she even posted a few videos from Goa.

According to the latest news, on September 22, she got her husband arrested by the Goa police. She claimed that her husband had molested her after a fight they got into and assaulted her. "Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station told PTI.

However, Poonam Pandey's husband was granted bail by Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi on a surety of Rs 20,000. Sam Bombay was also asked to report to the Canacona police station for four days starting from 23 September, while also not interfering with witnesses.

