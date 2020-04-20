Priyanka Chopra's Chamku: Popular Songs From Kabeer Kaushik's Action Thiller

Priyanka Chopra worked in Chamku in 2008. She was seen alongside Bobby Deol, Irrfan Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in the film. The action thriller film was directed by Kabeer Kaushik and the story of the film was about Chandrama (Bobby Deol), a person who is forced to become police assassin. He also falls in love with a teacher name Shubhi (Priyanka Chopra). Though the movie failed to perform well at the box office, it had some great songs. Take a look at some of the songs from the film.

Songs from Chamku

Aaja Milke

The song starts when Chandrama (Bobby Deol) and Shubhi (Priyanka Chopra) fall in love with each other. Aaja Milke is one of the romantic tracks from Chamku. Fans also complimented the on-screen pair in the song. Aaja Milke features Bobby Deol and Priyanka Chopra. The song is sung by Shreya Ghosal and Shail. The beautiful lyrics of the song are written by Sameer. The song released on April 25, 2011.

Kithe Jawa

Kithe Jawa is sung by Richa Sharma and written by Sameer. The music composer of the song is Monty Sharma. Kithe Jawa is a sad song from the movie. The song released on T-Series' YouTube channel. Richa Sharma's voice has made the song more beautiful. The singer is known for her popular hits like Sajdaa, Jag Soona Soona Lage, Billo Rani and many more. The singer has also sung another song from the movie that is Bin Daseyaa.

Dola Dola

Dola Dola is sung by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Vaishali Samant. The song starts when Chandrama (Bobby Deol) is on a mission to kill a police officer. The lyrics of the song are written by Sameer and the music is by Monty Sharma. The song released on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Trance

Trance is a party song from the movie. The song is sung by Saleem Shahzaad Prem Raagi, Soumya Raoh and Anaida. The song is penned by Sameer and composed by Monty Sharma.

