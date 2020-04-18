Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes A Pause As Nick Drops Utensils Amid Her Insta Live; Watch

The quarantine has given a break to many celebrities from the hectic shooting schedules. Apart from polishing their skills and spending time with family, many stars are interacting with fans on their social media platforms. Being one of those, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also hosts live sessions on Instagram often. During her recent live session, when Nick Jonas dropped the utensils in the kitchen, Priyanka Chopra's reaction tickled the funny bone of her fans.

Interestingly, a fan page of Priyanka Chopra shared a small part of the live session. In the video, the Quantico actor is seen talking about Coronavirus. Meanwhile, a man in the background is seen going into the kitchen. Amid Priyanka's conversation with fans, a noise of dropping utensils comes from the behind. The noise interrupts Priyanka as she pauses for a few seconds. The video on the internet is winning hearts.

Watch the video below:

Apart from the live session, she also shared a selfie on her social media wall. The Desi Girl looked all-natural without make-up. She is seen sporting a casual look in a grey turtleneck top. To motivate her fan and followers she wrote a caption from her sun-kissed selfie. Her caption read, 'There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world'. Many of her fans showered love on her in the comments section.

Talking about the professional front of the Baywatch actor, she was last seen in a family-drama film The Sky Is Pink. The film also features Farhan Akhtar Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the lead. A few months back, she wrapped the shoot for Netflix's original film The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao.

