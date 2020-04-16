Priyanka Chopra's Philanthropic Associations During COVID-19 Pandemic

Priyanka Chopra is a successful Bollywood and Hollywood actor who is often seen involving herself in philanthropic activities. Being a global citizen herself, Priyanka Chopra has actively participated in many social causes. Currently, many celebrities are making donations to help groups who are serving the needy during this global COVID-19 pandemic. Priyanka Chopra is also one of these celebrities to have associated herself with various help groups. Take a look at the groups and organisations that Priyanka Chopra is a part of.

Priyanka Chopra helping LA kids to make distance learning easier

Being a JBL ambassador, Priyanka Chopra partnered with JBL audio to provide free headphones to LA kids so as to get them used to the virtual classroom system. Students and teachers in the US have started to opt for this new system of education during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Priyanka Chopra and her upcoming event for WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

Priyanka Chopra and Global Citizen have teamed up to bring an event, a first of its kind, on April 18, 2020. The event will be a global broadcast event to benefit the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. The aim is to honour the healthcare workers and all the frontline community workers by celebrating with music at home. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. Artists like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Coldplay, Lizzo and many more would join in during this event. The event will be aired on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, at 5 pm PST and other digital platforms as well.

Priyanka tells the world to donate to these organisations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have already donated to organisations like UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, Give India, SAG Aftra, IAHV official, Friends of Aseema and PM CARES fund. In the caption, she requested her followers to do the same.

