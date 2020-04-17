Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone And Other Female Actors Who Made Their Way To Hollywood

Many famous Bollywood actors have carved a niche in Bollywood successfully. Along with their amazing career in Bollywood they have also built an exemplary career in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Tabu among others are some of the Bollywood actors who have made this transition successfully. Read below to know more about their journey-

Female B'Town actors who have worked in Hollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone starred opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Deepika Padukone was reportedly also offered a part in the hugely successful Hollywood film, Furious 7. Furious 7, was one of the biggest hit worldwide and was also the last Paul Walker film. However, it was reportedly turned down by the actor as she was busy with the film Happy New Year.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made a great career in Hollywood with her role in the American TV drama Quantico. Priyanka Chopra played the character of an agent-in-training. Alex Parrish, in the show. While she was shooting for the Hollywood show, she also played one of the lead roles in Bollywood blockbuster Bajirao Mastani, for which she was appreciated with the IIFA and Filmfare awards.

Tabu

Tabu is one of the most prominent actors who has been a recipient of many prominent awards in Bollywood. Tabu, who was last seen in Jawaani Janeman, also got her chance to work in Hollywood twice. Tabu worked in both of the films which were based on novels of the same name, i.e Namesake and Life of Pi. Interestingly, Tabu featured the role of a mother in both and worked alongside Irrfan Khan.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, the veteran actor ventured into Hollywood long back. She featured in Hollywood film decades ago in 1988 with John Schlesinger’s Madame Sousatzka. Shabana Azmi played the lead role of an immigrant in that film. Shabana Azmi also became a part of Roland Joffe’s City of Joy, the Hollywood film which released in 1992 where she played the role of Om Puri's wife.

