Kartik Aaryan's' Kaanchi: The Unbreakable' Had Some Good Tracks; Check Them Out

Kartik Aaryan worked in the movie Kaanchi: The Unbreakable in 2014. The movie was a romantic film directed and bankrolled by Subhash Ghai. The movie also featured Mishti in the lead role. The supporting role in the movie was played by Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty. The story of the movie was about a woman named Kaanchi (Mishti) whose boyfriend Binda (Kartik Aaryan) gets killed by a politician's son. Furthermore, she plans to avenge the death of her lover. The movie did not perform well at the box office, but the songs from the movie were really liked by many.

ALSO READ | How Kartik Aaryan Came Up With The Internet-breaking #CoronaStopKaroNa Monologue

Songs from the Kaanchi: The Unbreakable

Tu Sab Kuch Re

Tu Sab Kuch Re is one of the popular songs from the movie. This song is a romantic number and Mishti and Kartik Aaryan's chemistry will make you fall in love with the song. Tu Sab Kuch Re is sung by Sonu Nigam, Anweshaa and Ismail Darbar. The lyrics of Tu Sab Kuch Re are written by Irshad Kamil and the music is composed by Ismail Darbar.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Is Enjoying Every Bit Of Being With Family Amid Lockdown; Here's Why

Kaanchi Re Kaanchi

Kaanchi Re Kaanchi released on April 23, 2018, on Tips Official's YouTube channel. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh who is known for his songs like Jai Ho, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh and many more. The music of Kaanchi Re Kaanchi is composed by Ismail Darbar and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

ALSO READ | Shatrughan Sinha Reviews Kartik Aaryan's Acting In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'; Actor Responds

Hindustan Kahan Hai

Hindustan Kahan Hai is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan and Raj Pandit. The music of Hindustan Kahan Hai is composed by Salim-Sulaiman and lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. This song plays in the movie when Kaanchi (Mishti) plans to fight for justice for the murder of her lover.

ALSO READ | When Kartik Aaryan Revealed That "no One Wanted To Represent Him"

Koshampa

Koshampa is a beautiful song that features Mishti and Kartik Aaryan. The song is sung by Aman Trikha, Sanchita Bhattacharya, Anweshaa and Subhash Ghai. The song released on April 20, 2018, on Tip Official's YouTube channel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.