Shatrughan Sinha Reviews Kartik Aaryan's Acting In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'; Actor Responds

Bollywood News

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to his Twitter handle to review Kartik Aaryan's film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which he got a chance to watch amid lockdown.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to his Twitter handle to write his review on Kartik Aaryan's film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which he got a chance to watch amid nationwide lockdown. In a series of various tweets, Sinha reviewed every actor's performance in the film and addressed that Kartik is the 'current flavour' and was promising in the film.

Sinha wrote, "Another film I enjoyed watching during the lockdown was #PatiPatniAurWoh a remake of the old one which had the late & great actor par excellence #SanjeevKumar & the graceful, late VidyaSinha, produced then by the late & great filmmaker, producer,director #BRChopra."

Responding to Shatru ji's tweet, Kartik said that his compliment made his day and also requested him to binge-watch all his films.

He wrote, "Sir it means so much coming from you! Bohot kam baar Mummy Papa peeth thapthapate hain. You’ve made my day, and my family’s too Aur kuch din baaki hain lockdown ke, main toh kehta hoon Sonu Titu, Luka Chuppi aur Love Aaj Kal bhi binge watch kar lijiye sir" [sic]

Kartik Aaryan asks, 'Why haven't I been invited at roundtable?'; Bhumi answers 

Check out Shatrughan Sinha's tweets:

Kartik Aaryan aces 'Dheeme Dheeme' dance step with fan in throwback video; Watch

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
