Shatrughan Sinha Reviews Kartik Aaryan's Acting In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'; Actor Responds

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to his Twitter handle to write his review on Kartik Aaryan's film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which he got a chance to watch amid nationwide lockdown. In a series of various tweets, Sinha reviewed every actor's performance in the film and addressed that Kartik is the 'current flavour' and was promising in the film.

Sinha wrote, "Another film I enjoyed watching during the lockdown was #PatiPatniAurWoh a remake of the old one which had the late & great actor par excellence #SanjeevKumar & the graceful, late VidyaSinha, produced then by the late & great filmmaker, producer,director #BRChopra."

Responding to Shatru ji's tweet, Kartik said that his compliment made his day and also requested him to binge-watch all his films.

He wrote, "Sir it means so much coming from you! Bohot kam baar Mummy Papa peeth thapthapate hain. You’ve made my day, and my family’s too Aur kuch din baaki hain lockdown ke, main toh kehta hoon Sonu Titu, Luka Chuppi aur Love Aaj Kal bhi binge watch kar lijiye sir" [sic]

Check out Shatrughan Sinha's tweets:

This remake has been produced by his son, late #RaviChopra's wife,#RenuChopra. It was a refreshing change to see the younger talented actors who did complete justice to this film. The current flavour, promising, & his future seems very bright @TheAaryanKartik

the talented & comfortable @bhumipednekar who shines despite her role which has certain limits. The worthy daughter @ananyapandayy of the not so worthy father #ChunkeyPanday, but a very loveable father & friend. Although she’s new, but has great zeal & energy which is admirable. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

Wishing them all great success. But the credit for good performances & presentation goes to the brilliant director @mudassar_as_is in the making, one of the best we have today. And of course, not to forget the new fresh talent @Aparshakti is very good too.

Thoroughly enjoyed it. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

