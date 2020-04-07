When Kartik Aaryan Revealed That "no One Wanted To Represent Him"

Kartik Aaryan has garnered a massive fan following after portraying lead roles in his films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyaar ka Punchnama series. After the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik appeared for many interviews. In one such interview, he spoke about the time when one wanted to represent him as his PR or his manager.

Kartik Aaryan revealed about his tough times

When Kartik Aaryan was asked about the importance of marketing for a film or for a role, he replied saying that marketing for his films happened only after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and before that, he never had any PR or any manager to represent him. He also said that he had done 5 films before Sonu Ke Titu happened, and all of his films were successful despite not following the traditional marketing routine.

But after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, people came to know more about him and then naturally he was getting clicked by the photographers now and then. Post the success of SKTKS, he started using social media more often. In this way, the marketing naturally started and even people started taking interest in interviewing him and getting to know about him. Kartik revealed that people came to know more about him via his Instagram so maybe that led to people connecting with him more often.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

Before the COVID-19 lockdown, Kartik Aaryan was busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Kartik will play the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel which is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film will feature actors like Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Paresh Rawal, among others. While Dostana 2, on the other hand, is being directed by Collin D'Cunha, and the film will be his directorial debut. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

