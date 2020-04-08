Kartik Aaryan Is Enjoying Every Bit Of Being With Family Amid Lockdown; Here's Why

Kartik Aaryan is having a great time with family while in isolation. Fans have seen the actor sharing numerous videos on his social media platforms which feature him doing the dishes and celebrating his sister’s birthday together after seven years. Recently, in a video chat with a movie critic, Kartik Aaryan spoke about how he is spending time with family amid coronavirus lockdown.

The actor began talking about self-isolation saying that he is doing all the household chores. This is the best time of his life and he is enjoying it thoroughly. He is spending more time with family members right from having food together to performing household chores. Kartik Aaryan added that her sister keeps helping him.

The actor further said that due to his hectic shoot schedules, he wouldn’t get to spend time with them. However, now they are getting time to talk, they are watching movies together which wasn’t happening for a long time. Kartik Aaryan feels rejuvenated and happy about it. Speaking more about household chores, the actor said that it isn’t something new for him.

Kartik Aaryan also jokingly said that after completing his household chores, he is helping their neighbours too. He also reminisced about his struggling days and revealed that he is used to doing his own work as he used to live in a hostel. He said that he is excellent at cleaning.

Even during his struggling days, he used to share an apartment with 10-12 people and everyone had to do their own work. According to Kartik Aaryan, it is nothing new for him and he enjoys washing dishes while listening to music. He also said that his mother teases him by asking “hero, jhaadu ho gaya?” and Kartik enjoys it.

