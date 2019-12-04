Hit Machine Rohit Shetty Has Some Underrated Movies To His Name As Well. Here's The List

Rohit Shetty is the son of popular stuntman M.B Shetty, who has featured in various Bollywood flick in the 80's era. Similar to his father, Rohit Shetty took up a career in the Hindi Film Industry as a film Director. Currently, he is considered as one of the most celebrated Bollywood directors and producers, who has given back-to-back blockbuster hits time and again. From Simmba to Golmaal series, the majority of his films have done well at the box-office. However, there are certain films directed by Rohit Shetty which were quite underrated, irrespective of a brilliant storyline, impeccable action sequences and enviable star cast. Take a look at the most under-rated films of the successful director.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty Movies That Are A Must-watch For Every Movie Buff

Most Underrated Films Of Rohit Shetty

Zameen(2003)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

It is a lesser-known fact that Rohit Shetty's debut film as a director was Zameen, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgan and Bipasha Basu. Zameen did below-average business at the box-office, but it was highly lauded by the critics. The story of Zameen revolved around the feeling of nationalism wherein the protectors of the nation, protect against vindictive terrorists. Zameen had great songs, and the actors gave stellar performances. However, still this Rohit Shetty film failed to create magic at the box-office.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty To Reunite For Golmaal 5, Here's When It Will Go On Floors

Sunday(2008)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Sunday is nothing short of a masterpiece by Rohit Shetty. It is a comedy-thriller, with an interesting star cast of Ajay Devgan, Irrfan Khan, Arshad Warsi and Ayesha Takia. Sunday is a laugh-riot with a surprising twist to it. The highlight of Sunday was its catchy dialogues, hysterical scenes and great camaraderie between all the actors. Even though Sunday was declared a flop, but the film is apparently one of the best films ever made by Rohit Shetty.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty And Ranveer Singh Have A Unique Connection. What Is It?

All The Best (2009)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Rohit Shetty is one such director, who is known for making big-budget multi-starrer films. All The Best is a good example of this fact. This Rohit Shetty film had cars in blowing in air, beautiful locales of goa in the background and an exceptional list of actors. Yet this Rohit Shetty film did an average business at the box-office.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Opens Up On 'fight' Video With Rohit Shetty, Shares How News Destroys Career

Rohit Shetty's much-awaited next film titled Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar will hit the theatres on 27 March, 2020. This is the first time Akshay is collaborating with Rohit Shetty. The movie is reportedly a cop-flick.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.