Ayushmann Khurrana Part Of Anubhav Sinha's Next Post 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana is on an unstoppable success streak as the actor's back-to-back movies in Bollywood are hitting the bulls-eye. Right from Andhadhun to Article 15 and Dream Girl to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he has set a benchmark with his impressive and versatile roles.

His recently released film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the screens on Friday and is already receiving a trail of praises from the audience. And now according to the latest report, the actor is set to unite with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha yet again. Read on for more.

Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Anubhav Sinha for political drama

According to reports, Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in for Anubhav Sinha's highly political drama titled Anek. The film is timetabled to go on floors in April. The filmmaker-actor duo had previously worked together in Article 15, a hard-hitting social drama that highlights the concept of casteism in the Indian society. Article 15 churned massive numbers at the box office too.

The filmmaker once in an interview with a news portal had revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu are his favourite actors. After which, the big news of roping in Taapse in Thappad was out. In the same interview, Anubhav Sinha also revealed that his thought process dwells well with Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu.

Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana is making headlines as his film- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, based on the concept of same-sex love is doing great with the audience and critics alike. Twitterati is flooded with positive reviews about the film. Check out the reviews.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan review

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan a top notch comedy. Jeetu& support Casts r amazing gang. Movie is too funny all the way!Jeetu steals d show with his very natural and raw acting. — Mahe (@maheshsingh265) February 21, 2020

REVIEW - #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

Its a hilarious watch!

First half is extremely fun and whats engaging is the wittiness of characters and dialogue.@ayushmannk you are just BRILLIANT.@hiteshkewalya you have got this right!

It will rule ❤️ and boxoffice.!! — VINAy DUBEy🗣️ (@Vinay053) February 21, 2020

time for a review: shubh mangal zyaada saavdhan is literally my everything now. that’s it. that’s all i’ll be talking about for eternity. it’s LITERALLY the best movie EVER. — kriti : the schitt’s creek warrior (@beatrizaljamil) February 21, 2020

(Image courtesy: Anubhav Sinha Instagram)

