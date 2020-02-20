Vicky Kaushal Believes That He And Ayushmann Khurrana Are Connected Somewhere; Here's Why

National award winner actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming horror film Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship is set to hit the theatres on 21 February. Vicky's film will clash with another National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann Khurrana won the National Award for his film Andhadhun. Vicky Kaushal, in an interview with a media publication, was asked for his views on both the films clashing.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Also Read: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor Jitendra's Shocking Revelation About Kissing 4 Boys

This is what Vicky Kaushal said:

During a media interaction, Vicky Kaushal spoke about his film clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's film based on the topic of homosexuality. The Uri actor said that he feels he and Ayushmann Khurrana are connected somewhere. He also mentioned that the two of them were together on the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.

The actor also added that he and Ayushmann Khurrana have hosted a prominent award show together. Vicky Kaushal further added that they both also shared the National Award for the best actor. Adding further, Vicky Kaushal mentioned that his and Ayushmann Khurrana's films are also releasing on the same day.

Talking about the clash, Vicky Kaushal believes that it is impractical to get a solo release. He also feels that the industry makes films more than the Fridays that are available for the release. Vicky Kaushal also said that the film clashes are bound to happen.

Both films belong to a different genre altogether. Vicky Kushal's Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror film that also features Bhumi Pendekar in the pivotal role. Ayushmann Khurrana's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is based on homosexuality and how it is treated in India. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, actor Jitendra Kumar will also play a pivotal role. Both the films are scheduled to hit the screens on February 21.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar Will Make You Fall In Love With Latest Song 'Channa Ve'

Also Read: 'Bhoot' Inspired By True Events Confirms Vicky Kaushal, Narrates Spine-chilling Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.