Ayushmann Khurrana Regrets Rejecting THIS Rajkummar Rao Movie

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a promotional spree, with his movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hitting the screens on February 21, 2020. In one of Khurrana's old interviews, he revealed that he was offered the lead character in one of Dinesh Vijayan's production. But he could not take up the part due to some undisclosed reasons and had to let the offer go away. Here is all you need to know.

Ayushmann regrets rejecting Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree

In an old interview with an online portal, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he regrets passing on Amar Kaushik's Stree, which reportedly was initially offered to the actor. Although he did not reveal the reason for not doing Stree, he stressed upon missing out the chance to feature in a socially relevant movie.

Stree, released in 2018, features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the movie narrates a hysterical tale revolving around a myth related to ghosts and spirits. The Amar Kaushik directorial managed to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a spiritual sequel to his 2017 hit movie. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead, narrates the enduring love story of a gay couple- Aman and Kartik, who fight the ordeals of the society to stay together.

Besides the upcoming movie, Ayushmann also has Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, is expected to hit the marquee on April 17, 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

