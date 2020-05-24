Prabhas’ Best Scenes From 'Baahubali: The Beginning' That Are Unmissable

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, commonly known as Prabhas, is one of the finest actors in the nation. He has worked in multi-lingual films and has gained much love from the audience in the country. Prabhas has given the nation some of the best Tamil and Telugu language movies. He made his acting debut in 2002 with the Telugu action drama, Eeswar. Prabhas is most commonly known nation-wide for playing the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date. Here are the best scenes of Prabhas from Baahubali: The Beginning. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela Finally Opens Up About Wedding Rumours With Prabhas

Prabhas’ best scenes from Baahubali: The Beginning

Mountain climbing scene

Mahendra Bahubali is seen innocently running behind a beautiful blue butterfly, that leads him to the woman of her dreams. The way Prabhas has acted in this scene is remarkable. He made the scene look so enjoyable. Prabhas played it with such ease and made it look very convincing.

Also Read | Prabhas Reveals Why He Never Collaborated With Samantha Akkineni For A Film

Picking up the Shivling

Swami Ji tells Shivudu's mother to provide water to holy Shivling for 101 days if she wants her son to listen to her and stopping climbing the mountain. Shivudu tries to stop her but she refuses. He then uproots the Shivling that shocks many. He picks the Shivling up and carries it all the way to the water flow and placing it there.

Baahubali meets Avantika

When Baahubali meets Avantika for the first time, the two get into a fight. Avantika catches Baahubali and runs behind him thinking he has bad intentions and is dangerous. However, it turns out that he is madly in love with her and wants to spend his life with her.

Also Read | When Prabhas Sent Good-wishes & Words Of Encouragement To His Peers Through Social Media

Final Battle

Mahendra Baahubali was given less destructive weapons than his cousin brother, Bhallaladeva. He uses his intelligence making fireballs out of large clothing pieces. He not only kills several enemies but also saves many villagers with his valour and brilliance. He then became the king of Mahishmati.

Katappa kills Baahubali

During the climax scene of the movie, Katappa and Baahubali are seen fighting against the enemies. To everyone’s surprise, Katappa kills Baahubali. The scene left the audience in shock and they were eagerly waiting for the next part of the franchise to hit the theatres in order to get answers.

Also Read | Prabhas' Outfits That Men In Vogue Can Take Some Inspiration From | See Pics Here

Baahubali: The Beginning is helmed by S.S. Rajamouli and penned by Vijayendra Prasad and S.S. Rajamouli. The lead cast of the movie includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamanna. The plot of the film revolves around an adventurous and daring man in ancient India, who becomes involved in a decades-old feud between two warring people.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.