When Prabhas Sent Good-wishes & Words Of Encouragement To His Peers Through Social Media

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Telugu films, who has now become a pan India star thanks to the magnanimously hit Baahubali franchise. However, the actor remains humbled by the success. The actor always encourages new talent and is often seen encouraging his contemporaries through social media for their commendable work-

Here are some of the best wishes sent by Prabhas to his contemporaries as encouragement in recent times-

Prabhas encouraged and sent some best wishes to the youngmen doing geat work. He wrote, 'It's so exciting to see our young men doing some big things! Absolutely loved the teaser & song of #MathuVadalara!! I can't wait to see what more is in store from the talented duo Simha and Kala Bhairava! So proud of you both. Wishing you the best for the release on December 25th!'

Prabhas took his Facebook account to wish her friend Sharddha Kapoor her birthday. He posted a photograph of both of them and wrote, 'Here’s wishing my sweetest Amritha Shraddha Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!'. Prabhas is a very humble and kind actor amongst others.

Prabhas greeted one of his friends on his Facebook page on the release of the teaser of the film. He wrote, 'My Best wishes for your debut Sanjay. All the best to my darling Brahmaji, Bhavya Creations & the entire team of #OPittaKatha. Releasing on March 6th.' It is one of the debut films of the actor Sanjay whom Prabhas sent wishes.

Prabhas always make sure to write something or the other good wishes for other actors of the industry on their film releases. He took his Facebook page to wish one of the actors of the film Uma Maheswara Roopasya on its teaser released. He wrote, 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya TeaserSuuuuuupppppeeerrrrbbbbbb 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽.. Coooooooooolll... Beautiful... 😊#UmaMaheswaraUgraRoopasya'.

Prabhas's Facebook handle is one of the most used social media pages of the actor. He recently took his Facebook to wish his industry friend, Suriya on the release of his film's teaser. He wrote, 'Best wishes to Suriya & the entire team of #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa! Looking forward to the film...'. He also posted the Youtube link of the teaser along with it.

Prabhas also appreciated other actors performances and wished them luck for doing great work. He wrote, 'Watched the new age film #MathuVadalara and loved it to the core. Here's an interesting interaction with the young and talented team of the film. We talked about a lot of things behind the making of this exciting film...'.

Prabhas once also greeted the actors of the new-age Mathu Vadalara. HE wrote, 'Congratulations my Simha & Bhairi! It's making me happy to hear about the success of #MathuVadalara... Happy that you pulled it off so well... Can't wait to see it...'.

