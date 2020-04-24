Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela Finally Opens Up About Wedding Rumours With Prabhas

The superstar of South Indian films Prabas has been linked with actor Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela quite a number of times. They had also become a fan-favourite and the audience approved of the prospect of them coming together in marriage. But it seems that there are no such chances, as claimed by Niharika Konidela herself.

Niharika talks about Prabhas

According to a report on an entertainment website, Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela, who has also acted in many shows and movies, did an interview with an online portal. She was asked about the allegations that she will be tying the knot with Prabhas soon. Niharika denied all the claims and also stated that there were no such discussions in her family.

The same news was also denied by Prabhas in one of his interviews, the report states. Chiranjeevi was also asked by media about any prospects of Niharika's wedding with Prabhas. Chiranjeevi had revealed that Niharika's family wishes that she should concentrate on her career hence there might not be a wedding anytime soon.

On the work front, Niharika began her career in 2016 with the Telugu film Oka Manasu. She also starred in the Tamil film Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. She also became a part of many web-series.

Prabhas was last seen in the multi-lingual movie Saaho. He starred alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the movie. It also had Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, and Chunky Pandey. In his next movie, he is all set to star with Pooja Hegde. According to rumours and certain reports, the film is titled as Jaan.

