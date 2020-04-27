Prabhas Reveals Why He Never Collaborated With Samantha Akkineni For A Film

Prabhas and Samantha Akkineni are two of the most popular actors of Tollywood. Prabhas and Samantha have collaborated with some of the most popular actors of the South Indian film industry in their long acting career. However, they have not worked with each other to date. Prabhas, in a recent media interview, revealed the reason behind the same.

He revealed that his height is the reason behind their futile collaboration. He added that he is 6 feet whereas Samantha Akkineni is anywhere between 5- 5.3 feet, following their difference in height the two have reportedly never been offered movies together. Meanwhile, both Prabhas and Samantha Akkineni have multiple projects in their kitty.

What's next for Prabhas and Samantha Akkineni?

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's untitled movie. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the 70s era. The film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, also marks the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree to films. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018).

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupthi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is touted to be a romantic comedy. Besides the upcomer, Samantha also has an untitled horror film with Ashwin Saravanan in the pipeline.

