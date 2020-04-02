The Debate
Pooja Hegde In A Relationship With 'Baazaar' Actor Rohan Mehra? 'Housefull 4' Star Answers

Bollywood News

Rumour mills have been abuzz that Pooja Hegde is dating 'Baazaar' actor Rohan Mehra. The 'Housefull 4' star answered the question in an interview and denied it.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Hegde in a relationship with 'Baazaar' actor Rohan Mehra? 'Housefull 4' star answers

Pooja Hegde has been on a roll professionally. Not only has she featured in some successful films in both South industry and Bollywood opposite big names, she also has multiple upcoming films in her kitty. Apart from the career front, her personal life too has been among the headlines.

READ: Pooja Hegde Denies Rumours Of Being In Suriya-starrer 'Aruva'; Read Details Here

Rumours were rife that Pooja was in a relationship with Rohan Mehra. The duo was spotted a few times going out and about in Mumbai and the gossip mills immediately called them a ‘couple.’ However, the former, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, shut down the reports.

Pooja stated that the two were ‘very good friends.’ The Mohenjo Daro star wondered how such rumours originated and clarified that she was very much single.

READ: Janhvi Kapoor And Pooja Hegde To Romance Jr. NTR In Trivikram Srinivas' Next?

Pooja and Rohan have been spotted together numerous times. They were seen arriving in the same car, and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor was also seen with them once. 

Rohan, who made his debut in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar, was earlier rumoured to be dating Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria. Tara is now said to be in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain. 

READ: Pooja Hegde Reveals The Secret To Her Beauty In Instagram AMA

In the same interview, she also shared what she looked for in her ‘Mr Right.’ Pooja said that connection was the most important factor, and added sense of humour, kindness, a good heart and understanding of her profession amid her frequent travelling as the other factors. The 29-year-old added that being obsessed with oneself, vanity and rudeness were factors that put her off.

On the professional front, Pooja delivered her career’s biggest hit with Housefull 4 last year. She has now signed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan. After starring opposite Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun in Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo respectively, she has also signed  Prabhas’ next and a film with Akhil Akkineni.

READ: Pooja Hegde Answers The 'cat Vs Dog' Question With An Adorable Picture

 

 

First Published:
