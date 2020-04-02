Pooja Hegde in a relationship with 'Baazaar' actor Rohan Mehra? 'Housefull 4' star answers

Pooja Hegde has been on a roll professionally. Not only has she featured in some successful films in both South industry and Bollywood opposite big names, she also has multiple upcoming films in her kitty. Apart from the career front, her personal life too has been among the headlines.

Rumours were rife that Pooja was in a relationship with Rohan Mehra. The duo was spotted a few times going out and about in Mumbai and the gossip mills immediately called them a ‘couple.’ However, the former, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, shut down the reports.

Pooja stated that the two were ‘very good friends.’ The Mohenjo Daro star wondered how such rumours originated and clarified that she was very much single.

Pooja and Rohan have been spotted together numerous times. They were seen arriving in the same car, and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor was also seen with them once.

Here are the pics

Rohan, who made his debut in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar, was earlier rumoured to be dating Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria. Tara is now said to be in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain.

In the same interview, she also shared what she looked for in her ‘Mr Right.’ Pooja said that connection was the most important factor, and added sense of humour, kindness, a good heart and understanding of her profession amid her frequent travelling as the other factors. The 29-year-old added that being obsessed with oneself, vanity and rudeness were factors that put her off.

On the professional front, Pooja delivered her career’s biggest hit with Housefull 4 last year. She has now signed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan. After starring opposite Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun in Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo respectively, she has also signed Prabhas’ next and a film with Akhil Akkineni.

