Prabhas' 'Baahubali' And Other Top Movies According To IMDb

Post the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has become widely popular across the country. His recent success of Saaho is a further testament to his popularity. The 40-year old actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming period drama, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas' movies always have a grand release and they work well at the ticket counters. With all that said, here are some of Prabhas' movies that are considered the best according to IMDb ratings:

Prabhas' best films according to IMDB ratings

Baahubali

This movie needs no introduction. The massive success of Baahubali in Tamil and Telugu (later dubbed in Malayalam and Hindi) gave Prabhas massive popularity. The flick features Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, Tamannah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and Satyaraj in prominent roles. Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, the flick revolves around an adventurous man who participated in ages-old battles between warring people. The super hit managed to bag whopping 8.1 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Prabhas And Pooja Hedge's Characters From Radha Krishna Kumar's Next Revealed?

Chatrapathi

The 2015 flick is the very first collaboration of Prabhas with director S S Rajamouli and the film received 7.6 stars on IMDb. The action-drama performed very well at the box office and it features Shriya Saran, Bhanupriya and Prabhas in the lead roles. The movie was later dubbed in several languages including Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prabhas was even nominated as the Best Actor for 53rd Filmfare Awards South for this action-drama.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde In A Relationship With 'Baazaar' Actor Rohan Mehra? 'Housefull 4' Star Answers

Mr. Perfect

Mr. Perfect got released in the year 2011 and it features Prabhas in the lead role, opposite Darling co-star Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu. Apart from the lead characters, Prakash Raj, Murali Mohan, Nassar, and Sayaji Shinde portrayed in supporting roles. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit and got 7.1 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Prabhas' Filmi Family: All You Need To Know About His Father, Uncle, And Aunt

ALSO READ | Prabhas Extends Helping Hand To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak, Donates Rs 4 Crores

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.