Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas Greets Fans With Jai Shri Ram Chant At Launch Event

Adipurush became a top Twitter ahead of the trailer launch. The makers organised special trailer events exclusively for Prabhas' fans. Apart from the Baahubali star, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut arrived in Hyderabad for the special screening of the Adipurush trailer.

A fan page shared a video on Twitter that showed Prabhas greeting his fans with "Jai Shri Ram" chant. Soon after he uttered the words, the audience screamed in unison, "Jai Shri Ram". The actor looked dashing in a simple white kurta-pyjama set. Kriti Sanon stood beside Prabhas and seemed excited about meeting fans in Prabhas' home city.

Just Loved the Trailer 3D Experience super undi Much much better than Teaser

Several videos are doing the rounds that showed thousands of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the star outside the venue. Some viral videos also offered a sneak peek into the venue where the Adipurush team arrived for the trailer preview event.

Adipurush trailer launch

The makers will unveil the trailer at a big event in Mumbai. The launch will be graced by Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and other stars. Reportedly, the Adipurush trailer is over three minutes long and will be launched globally in 70 countries.

More about Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the mythological drama stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Vatsal Sheth feature in pivotal roles. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

Ahead of the release, the film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the Escape From Tribeca section on June 13 in New York. The film's music is composed by Ajay–Atul. Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16.