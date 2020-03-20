Prabhas Follows Only Four People On Instagram; Can You Guess Who They Are?

Bahubali fame Prabhas does not seem to be much active on social media. Unlike other stars who are quite active and share a lot of updates about their life on the gram, Prabhas leads a private life. A casual scroll through his Insta account shows that Prabhas follows four people on Instagram.

The four people Prabhas follow on Instagram are Bhagyeshree, Shraddha Kapoor, Sujeeth and Pooja Hegde. It was recently reported that actor Prabhas will be seen in the upcoming movie Prabhas 20 along with actors Bhagyeshree and Pooja Hegde. Back in January, it was reported that Maine Pyaar Kiya actor Bhagyeshree came on sets and started shooting a few scenes with Prabhas.

Bhagyeshree’s role in the movie is crucial and the details and context are still kept under wraps. Pooja Hegde will be playing a lead role in the film and has also started shooting for the same. Prabhas 20 is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and the film is simultaneously being shot in three different languages.

The other two stars who Prabhas follows on Instagram are actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sujeeth. Shraddha Kapoor was seen with Prabhas in the movie Saaho which released in 2019. The movie Saaho was made on a huge budget of ₹300 crores and was called a commercial hit. Becoming the most expensive films in Bollywood, Saaho received mixed reviews from the critics.

Prabhas who follows director and actor Sujeeth worked with him for the film Saaho. The film, which was made on a very high budget was shot in 3 different languages simultaneously. Sujeeth is one of the most prominent directors of the Telugu film industry who made a directorial debut with the movie Run Raja Run. Prabhas has been a part of many Telugu films and made a special appearance in the Hindi film Action Jackson.

