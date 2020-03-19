Shraddha Kapoor Said NO To Work With Salman Khan At The Age Of 16?

Shraddha Kapoor recently revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that she had given up on an opportunity to work with superstar Salman Khan when she was just 16 years old. Shraddha Kapoor further added that she chose to focus on her studies before she makes her debut in Bollywood which she ultimately did with the 2010 film Teen Patti when she turned 23. Shraddha Kapoor further revealed that she always wanted to become an actor but gave up the chance to make an early debut as she wanted to complete her education first.

Shraddha Kapoor denied an offer to work with Salman Khan

Shraddha Kapoor added that despite getting an offer to work with Salman Khan, she felt that at the mere age of 15 or 16, she was still very young and that she wanted to focus on her schooling and then attend college. Shraddha Kapoor also went on to say that getting film offers from a very young age has certainly not defined her success. However, Shraddha Kapoor also added that it was a difficult decision to let go of the opportunity as she would have got an opportunity to work opposite superstar Salman Khan.

Shraddha Kapoor's film Baaghi saw a favourable opening in the box office

Shraddha Kapoor's latest film Baaghi 3 released this month. The film reportedly had a fantastic opening and garnered Rs 17 crore on its first day and went on to attain Rs 87.50 crore on its first week.

The film saw Shraddha Kapoor reunite with Tiger as the two earlier starred in the 2016 hit film Baaghi. Shraddha Kapoor also saw her dance film Street Dancer 3D release this year. The film was reportedly not much of a success at the box office and garnered Rs 67 crore. However, last year truly proved to be fruitful for Shraddha as both her films, Saaho opposite Parabhas and Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput were reportedly box office successes.

