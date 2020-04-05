Prabhu Deva's Iconic Dance Steps That Are Hard To Replicate For Even Some Seasoned Dancers

Prabhu Deva is one of the most eminent dance choreographers, actor, film producer and director who works in both Tamil and Hindi movies. He also worked in other language films like Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Padma Shri awardee is sometimes called as India’s Michael Jackson. He has always amazed the audience with his magical dance moves and is an incredible motivational celebrity for us. Below we have compiled videos of songs in which Prabhu Deva has displayed some amazing dance skills-

Iconic steps of Prabhu Deva in these songs could have only done by him-

Que Sera Sera (Pukar, 2000)

Que Sera Sera was probably the first Bollywood song of Prabhu Deva. This song is one of the most sensational and hit from the film Pukar. Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit’s chemistry in Que Sera Sera song left the audience awestruck. The song structures a deadly fusion of the elements of dance and stunts. This number one song of Prabhu Deva teamed up with the Bollywood dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit, burnt up the screen.

Mukkala Muqabala (Kadhalan, 1994) (Street Dancer 3D, 2019)

Prabhu Deva’s iconic dancing style is just unmatchable in this song. Such amazing dance moves have given Prabhu Deva the status of being a pop culture icon! He also choreographed another hit single for the Remo D’Souza directorial, Street Dancer 3D which was the remake of his super hit Mukkala Muqabala song from the 1994 Tamil film, Kadhalan. In this song, Prabhu Deva was accompanied by Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and other dancers

Urvashi Urvashi (Hum Se Hai Muqabala, 1994)

Oovasi Oorvasi is yet another amazing Prabhu Deva’s song from his Tamil movie, Kadhalan. Shot on the busiest roads of Chennai, this song shows off some of Prabhu Deva’s iconic dances moves, combined with some comical situations. This song will surely make you adapt the take it easy policy in your life, with Prabhu Deva’s freestyle dance.

Go Go Govinda (Oh My God!, 2012)

Go Go Govinda was Prabhu Deva’s famous interpretation in Michael Jackson’s popular dance style. In this hit number, he illustrates his rendition of the moonwalk which surely amazed the audience. And there is nobody better than Prabhu Deva who could do it with such iconic dancing in this festive hit number Go Go Govinda. Also one cannot forget, Sonakshi Sinha‘s killer moves along with Prabhu Deva in this song.

