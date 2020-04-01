Prabhu Deva To Romance Five Heroines In 'Bagheera'? Adhik Ravichandran Reveals Details

Prabhu Deva is one of the popular actors in the film industry. He is also known for his killer dance moves. Prabhu Deva has not only impressed his Tamil fans but also his fans in Telugu and Hindi film industries. The actor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan on the big screen. Prabhu Deva also has many movies lined up and one among them is Bagheera.

Director of Bagheera talks about Prabhu Deva

Ever since the first look of the movie Bagheera came out on February 14, fans could not wait to see Prabhu Deva on the big screen again. The first look of the movie was shared by actor Dhanush on his Twitter account. The movie will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran. In a recent interview, Adhik Ravichandran said that Prabhu Deva will be romancing five heroines in the movie and he also shared the list of actresses he has finalised for the upcoming movie.

Female actors who will be seen alongside Prabhu Deva in Bagheera

Adhik Ravichandran said that he has confirmed Amrya Dastur and Gayathrie Shankar for the female lead in the movie. He stated that he is planning to introduce new faces for the other three female lead roles. The upcoming movie is a psycho mystery thriller and was earlier titled as Kadhalan Returns but Adhik changed the name to Bagheera. When the director was asked why did he keep the movie's name Bagheera, he mentioned Bagheera is his favourite fictional character from The Jungle Book.

Prabhu Deva's movies

Speaking about Prabhu Deva's upcoming movies, he will be seen in movies like Pon Manickavel, Theal, Oomai Vizhigal in 2020. However, some of the movies' dates are postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Previously, the actor also confirmed that he was busy with his Bollywood movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. ​​​​​

