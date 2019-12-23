Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Dancing Alongside Prabhu Deva In 'Muqabla'

Shraddha Kapoor, who danced to the tunes of AR Rahman's 1994 hit song, Mukhala Mukhabala's remix version, Muqabla, seems to be on cloud nine. The actor in a recent social media post expressed her excitement about sharing the screen space with Prabhu Deva for the Muqabla song. She said that she felt honoured to have danced alongside the 'King of Dance' Prabhu Dheva, whose killer dance moves made her anxious at the beginning of the song. However, Prabhu Deva's quiet demeanour and working style made her feel comfortable and pushed her to do her best. The video of the remixed version of Muqabla seems to have hit the right chord with fans raving over Prabhu Deva's killer moves.

Here is a glimpse of the chartbuster:

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next, Read Details

The song composed by Tanishk Bagchi is sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. The song released early last week has already clocked more than 33 million views, becoming one of the most popular tracks of 2019. The song is from Remo D'Souza's new movie, Street Dancer 3D. The movie, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi in the lead is the third film in the popular dance franchise, ABCD. The upcoming movie that is slated to hit the marquee on January 24, 2020, also features Punit Phatak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Gear Up To Recreate THIS Iconic 90s Song

Upcoming movies of Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who had a super 2019 seems to have some exciting projects in her kitty. The Stree actor recently announced her association with Luv Ranjan for a film. The film, touted to a romantic-comedy will also feature Ranbir Kapoor alongside Kapoor. The shooting of the same is supposed to start soon. Besides the Luv Ranjan directorial, she also has Baaghi 3 in the making.

Also Read | Dance+ 5: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast Promoting 'Street Dancer 3D'

Also Read | Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast With Contestants



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.