Prabhu Dheva Breaks The Dance Floor Once Again In Muqabla From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Street Dancer 3D is the new talk of the town since the release of its trailer. Another feather in the cap added by the makers of the movie is the release of the song Muqabla. The song features Prabhu Dheva, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Prabhu Deva Has Taken 'Dabangg 3' To The Next Level, Says Arbaaz Khan

Prabhu Deva does Muqabla again

ALSO READ | Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan on Prabhu Deva Being Dabangg 3's Director

The song Muqabla is the revamp of the old iconic track of Prabhu Dheva himself. Just like the original one, Prabhu Dheva once again is ready to steal the hearts of all the dance lovers and fans out there. His energy and grace are incomparable. Varun Dhawan also adds some much-needed spice in the song as he shakes his leg along with the Bollywood dancing legend. Fans also get a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor dancing in sync with Prabhu Dheva. While the old music video had Prabhu Deva's silhouette dancing, the new song has everyone else's silhouettes.

The old song Muqabala Muqabala was from the movie Hum Se Hai Muqabala. The song was written by Valee and sung by Mano and Swarnalatha. The music of the song was given by A R Rahman.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan To Shake A Leg With Director Prabhu Deva In 'Dabangg 3'?

Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D is sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi, who is also the lyricist and producer of the song. Shabbir Ahmed also helped in the lyrics of the song.

Shraddha Kapoor shared this good news on her official Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote that Prabhu Dheva is here to show the audience his moves. Here is what she posted:

ALSO READ | Nayanthara Was Shattered After Break-up With Prabhu Deva - Throwback

Street Dancer 3D will be released on January 24. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Prabhu Dheva, Salman Yusuf Khan, and Aparshakti Khurana. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza.

ALSO READ | Prabhu Deva Has This To Say About The 'Munna Badnaam Song' Hook Step

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.